Dana White on “killer” Vince McMahon: “Nothing but respect”

During a post-fight press conference for Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC President Dana White discussed Vince McMahon’s retirement after he was asked about the former WWE Chairman and CEO.

“Oh! I got stories about Vince for days. But yeah, what that guy built and what he’s done is incredible. He’s been doing it for 50+ years,” White said.

White noted that Vince is a “killer” and he tried to “bury the hatchet” in his back a few times.

“You don’t deal with a killer and not expect them to try to kill you. Yeah, I have nothing but respect for Vince,” he continued.

The issue of UFC 276 also came up when Vince, Stephanie, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Pat McAfee wanted to go see the show after Money In The Bank was over in Las Vegas.

White said that they reached out to him and gave them much better seats than Vince gave him for WrestleMania when Ronda Rousey made her debut. He then recounted a funny story how he had to go to the will call window to get his tickets and they weren’t even there and he had to call some people to get the tickets.

“When I tell you we were in the f*cking rafters…people were coming up to me and going, ‘Why are you sitting in these seats?’ I said, ‘Well…this is where they sat me, so f*ck ‘em, I’m gonna sit right here,’” White said.

WWE cameras got to White when Ronda won her match and Dana said that the cameraman had to “f*cking crawl over about 75 people and kick somebody out of his f*cking seat three rows ahead of me” just so that they could get that shot.

“Yeah, they let me know what they thought of me at that event,” he remarked!