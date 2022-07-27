Alundra Blayze shows up on NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze made a surprise appeance on NXT last night and got involved in the Women’s Tag Team title situation.

Last week, Cora Jade threw her title in the trash can, effectively ending her partnership with Roxanne Perez. The storyline brought back memories of when Blayze, then as Madusa in WCW, threw the WWE Women’s title in the trash live on Nitro.

Blayze was there to announce a fatal four way elimination tag team match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team titles which will happen next Tuesday. The match will air commercial free.

The four teams are Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, and Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz.

Blayze was also part of the show-closing angle. She walked out of the Performance Center with the titles and was confronted by Toxic Attraction. Jayne and Dolin requested that Blayze hand over the titles to them, and after a tease, the HOFer tells them that if they want them, they should win their match next week.