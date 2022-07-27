7/27/22 AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Taz are on commentary from Worcester, Massachusetts. They are joined by William Regal for the opening match.

—

Match #1 – AEW Interim World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rush (w/Jose the Assistant)

Rush attacks Moxley on the apron and slams him into the barricade as the bell rings. Rush gets Moxley into the ring and sweeps him down in the corner. Rush grinds his boot in Moxley’s face and delivers a few corner clotheslines. Rush delivers a low dropkick and applies a rear choke while biting Moxley’s face. Rush takes Moxley back to the outside and applies another rear choke, and Moxley has been split open. Rush slams Moxley into the barricade and grabs a chair as Jose distracts the referee. Moxley dodges the chair shot, and comes back with a dive that sends Rush into the barricade. Moxley chops Rush on the floor and drops him with a snap suplex. Moxley delivers a few headbutts and slams Rush into the ring steps. Moxley gets Rush back into the ring and delivers a right hand. Moxley sweeps Rush down in the corner and then stands on his throat. Rush comes back and they exchange chops. Rush drops Moxley and gets a two count, and then sends Moxley to the outside. Rush chokes Moxley with the camera cord as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley gets Rush up top and rakes his fingernails into his back. Moxley drops Rush with a superplex, and they exchange shots as they get to their feet. Rush dodges a clothesline and drops Moxley with a German suplex. Moxley comes back with one of his own, and then drops Rush with the King Kong Lariat. Rush comes back with a snap German suplex and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley picks Rush’s ankle and stomps on his head repeatedly. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Rush backs him into the corner. Rush delivers a few shots and suplexes Moxley into the turnbuckles. Rush puts Moxley up top and delivers a chop. Rush climbs up, but Moxley bites his face and shoves him down. Jose throws the tablet in the ring, and Andrade El Idolo runs down and shoves Moxley off the top. The Lucha Brothers rush out and chase Idolo away. Rush gets a two count on Moxley and follows with an elbow strike. Moxley comes back with a clothesline, but Rush delivers a knee strike. Rush delivers a straitjacket pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out.

Rush puts his boot in Moxley’s face in the corner and goes for a low dropkick, but Moxley dodges it. Moxley grabs Rush, but Rush counters with a headbutt. Moxley comes right back and delivers Death Rider. Moxley goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out. Moxley immediately applies the Bulldog Choke, and Rush passes out.

Winner and still AEW Interim World Champion: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Chris Jericho’s music hits and he comes to the stage with a few members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Angelo Parker says the crowd doesn’t get to sing ‘Judas’, but they can appreciate them. Jericho says Moxley had an amazing match and has done a great job as the interim champion. Jericho says it can’t compare to the Society, and then says Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara will do them proud later tonight. Jericho says Anna Jay called him for an opportunity last week, and she took advantage of it. Jay says she is a new Anna Jay… Anna J.A.S. Jay says she will choke everyone out, and Jericho says that’s the intensity had last week when Eddie Kingston brutalized him. Jericho says he beat Kingston and now he is going to beat Moxley. Jericho says after two and a half years, he is demanding his rematch for the AEW World Championship, and he wants it in two weeks at Quake by the Lake. Moxley says he hates Jericho and hates the sports entertainment bullshit Jericho is doing now. Moxley says you can shove ‘interim’ away because he is the first two-time champion, and says he used to respect Jericho. Moxley says if Jericho has the balls to leave all the trash at home, because he doesn’t want the Wizard or Le Champion, he wants the guy from Super J Cup and the Lionheart, he can have his match.

—

The AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship is introduces. A tournament will happen over the next couple of months, and the first champions will be crowned at All Out on Sunday, September 4th.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Dante Martin. Martin says Guevara knows he can’t hack it in AEW anymore and knows Guevara will have Tay Conti in his corner tonight. Martin says he will also have someone in his corner, and brings in Skye Blue.

—

Match #2 – FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Danhausen

Danhausen taunts Starks, but Starks kicks him in the head. Starks taunts Danhausen now, but Danhausen comes back with a shot and a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Danhausen sends Starks into the corner and gets a roll-up for a two count. Starks dodges a clothesline and hits the Spear for the pin fall.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Ricky Starks

-After the match, Starks says Danhausen was very nice and very evil, but not absolute. Starks says he has more left in the tank and wants another challenger. Hook’s music hits and he comes to the ring.

—

Match #3 – FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Hook

Hook dodges a right hand and backs Starks into the corner with body shots. Hook delivers a headbutt, and then drops Starks with a side suplex. Starks comes back with a right hand, and then drops Hook with a back suplex. Starks goes for a hip toss, but Hook lands on his feet. Starks counters the El Camino and delivers the Spear. Starks goes for Rochambeau, but Hook counters with Redrum. Starks tries to roll free, but Hook keeps it applied and Starks taps out.

Winner and new FTW Champion: Hook

-After the match, Hook and Starks share a moment of respect before Hook leaves the ring with his title.

—

Schiavone is in the ring with Starks, who has been joined by Powerhouse Hobbs. Starks says he is okay with losing, because he made the most of the FTW Championship and brought it back to prominence. Starks says he exceeded expectation and busted his ass. He says he deserves to talk for more than 40 seconds at a time, and he doesn’t want to hear ‘wait your turn’ anymore. He says his goddamn time is right now, but Hobbs attacks him from behind. Hobbs picks Starks up and lays him out with a spine-buster.

—

The Acclaimed cut a promo on The Gunn Club. They say their music video will reveal what type of match they will have against The Gunn Club, and it will premier this Friday night on Rampage.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Dante Martin (w/Skye Blue) vs. Sammy Guevara (w/Tay Conti)

Guevara takes Martin down and stomps on him, and then sends him into the corner. Guevara poses in the ring, but Martin comes back and sends him into the corner. Martin mocks Guevara now, but Guevara sends him to the floor. Guevara runs the ring, but Martin gets back into the ring. Martin kicks Guevara away and springboard off the ropes. Martin lands on his feet in the ring as Guevara slides back in. Guevara tells Conti to leave with him and they walk up the ramp. Martin attacks Guevara from behind and throws him off the ramp. Martin takes Guevara down with a dive and gets back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara clubs Martin across the back, but Martin sends him back to the floor. Martin springboard to the floor, but Guevara meets him with a knee strike. Guevara takes Martin down with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Guevara takes Martin down and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Martin comes back with a back slide for a two count, and then takes Guevara down. Martin goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Martin takes Guevara down a few more times and gets two counts each time. Martin goes for the Nosedive, but Guevara dodges it and takes Martin down with the springboard cutter. Guevara hits the GTH and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

-After the match, Guevara and Conti stomp on Martin in the ring and Guevara goes up top. Blue gets in the ring and stands in between them. Conti gets in Blue’s face, and then Anna Jay runs down and attacks Blue from behind. They double-team Blue as Guevara goes after Martin. Ruby Soho, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston rush the ring for the save, and Guevara, Jay, and Conti back up the ramp.

—

Schiavone interviews Daniel Garcia. Garcia asks where Bryan Danielson has been the past couple of months. Garcia says he has been getting better and wonders if Danielson has been working on his garden with his wife and kids. Garcia says he will be called the best technical sports entertainer in the world after tonight.

—

Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt cut a promo. Lethal says Samoa Joe beat him with an illegal choke, but he wants to talk about the Best Friends. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy walk up, and a trios match is made for this Friday’s Rampage. Best Friends and Cassidy walk away and Dutt freaks about and asks Lethal why he let him do that.

—

Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Jungle Boy, and he comes out with Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy says Christian Cage is the biggest pussy he has ever met, and congratulates him on being more relevant now than he has ever been. Jungle Boy says Cage is mad about a Battle Royale from more than a year ago, and then says he realized why Cage was so upset about it. Jungle Boy says Cage was strapped for cash because his wife had just divorced him. Jungle Boy motions for her to call him, and then says Cage needed someone to protect him and found a monster. Jungle Boy says that monster is his best friend, but Luchasaurus was simply protecting Cage from him. Jungle Boy tells Cage to say whatever he wants to say and tells him to swing his chairs as hard as he can. Jungle Boy says he was watching his tears falls into the dirt as he was at his father’s funeral, but Cage interrupts from backstage. Cage says Luchasaurus made a mistake because he saw where Cage could lead him. Cage says he threw it all away to be Jungle Boy’s lap dog. Cage says he ran away last week because he was scared of what he would to to Jungle Boy if he stayed. Cage says it is fitting that Jungle Boy is wearing the leather jacket that he draped over him, because the next thing he will drape over him will be a body bag. Cage says he is now going to pray on Jungle Boy’s weakness.

—

The Young Bucks are backstage. They don’t want to talk, but Brandon Cutler asks them about the Trios Tournament. He says all their friends are gone and he would make a great partner, and they say no chance. Adam Page is backstage, and they tell him happy birthday. He says the same to them, and Matt says he has wanted to talk to Page for a long time. Dark Order walk in and wish Page a happy birthday, and The Bucks walk away as Cutler says it was awkward.

—

Match #5 – 2-on-1 Handicap Match: Smart Mark Sterling and Tony Nese vs. Swerve Strickland

–Keith Lee is banned from ringside.

Strickland takes Nese down and goes after Sterling on the floor, but Nese comes after him. Nese gets Strickland back into the ring and delivers cross chops to the throat. Strickland comes back and sends Nese to the floor and gets on the apron. Sterling pulls Strickland’s hair, and Nese slams Strickland to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nese has Strickland in a body scissors. Strickland rolls free and delivers right hands. Strickland goes after Sterling, but Nese splashes him in the corner. Strickland kicks Nese in the corner and Sterling gets tagged in. Sterling drops to the floor, and Strickland delivers a right hand to Nese. Strickland delivers a back elbow in the corner and follows with the diving uppercut. Strickland tosses Nese to the apron and kicks him and stomps him to the floor. Sterling gets into the ring, but Strickland cuts him off. Strickland drops Sterling to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

-Backstage, Josh Woods is shows standing over Keith Lee and holding Lee’s title. Strickland sees it on the screen, and Nese attacks him from behind. Nese picks Strickland’s title up, looks at it, and throws it down onto Strickland.

—

The House of Black cut a promo. Malakai Black says there should be no confusion for Miro. Black says God and the Devil are the same thing these days, and that’s where they come into play. Black says Miro has worshipped the throne, but he will make sure Miro sits atop the thrown and have people bow to him. Brody King says his beatings of Darby Allin will not stop until the coffin drops, and challenges Allin to a Coffin Drop.

—

Footage of PAC defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against LJ Cleary on last night’s AEW Dark airs, followed by footage of Miyu Yamashita beating Thunder Rosa two weeks ago to earn a title match tonight.

—

Match #6 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita

They lock up and Rosa goes behind for a waist-lock. Yamashita counters into a wrist-lock, but Rosa comes back with a snap mare. Neither woman breaks the hold, and then Rosa takes Yamashita down and gets a quick two count. Rosa takes Yamashita down with an arm-drag, but Yamashita comes back with one of her own. They exchange near falls and stand at a stalemate. Rosa kicks Yamashita in the midsection, but Yamashita counters a right hand and sends Rosa to the corner. Rosa counters and charges, but Yamashita sends her to the apron. Yamashita delivers a shot and charges, but Rosa counters and pulls Yamashita to the apron. Rosa picks Yamashita up, but Yamashita gets back into the ring and sweeps Rosa on the apron. Yamashita goes for a running knee strike, but Rosa dodges and delivers a dropkick on the floor. Rosa chops Yamashita against the barricade, but Yamashita comes back with an enzuigiri from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rosa trips Yamashita into the ropes and delivers a dropkick to her back. Rosa follows with another dropkick and delivers a Northern Lights suplex. Rosa goes for the cover, but Yamashita kicks out. Rosa goes up top, but Yamashita cuts her off and kicks her to the mat. They exchange shots and kicks, and then Yamashita delivers a German suplex for a two count. Rosa dodges a spinning heel kick and goes for the Fire Thunder Driver. Yamashita shoves her away and delivers the Skull Kick. Yamashita goes for the cover, but Rosa grabs the ropes to stop the count. Yamashita picks Rosa up, but Rosa counters with a two count. Yamashita counters and gets her own two count, and then Yamashita kicks Rosa in the head a few times. Rosa comes back with a knee strike, and then kicks Yamashita in the head. Rosa delivers the Fire Thunder Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

-After the match, they bow to each other and shake hands.

—

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage – Fight for the Fallen:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Best Friends and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt

-Anna Jay vs. Ruby Soho

-Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

-Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm

-Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

-The Undisputed Elite return

Announced for Dynamite – Quake by the Lake in two weeks:

-AEW Interim World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho

—

Chris Jericho has joined the commentary team for the main event.

—

Match #7 – Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

Danielson dropkicks Garcia in the corner and follows with a series of kicks. Danielson takes Garcia to the next corner and does the same, and then dropkicks Garcia in the corner after that. Garcia comes back with a kick to Danielson’s leg, but Danielson sends him to the floor. Danielson sends Garcia into the barricade with a dive and drives him shoulder first into the ring post. Danielson gets Garcia back into the ring and delivers forearm shots as Garcia tries to fight back. Garcia delivers an uppercut and clubs Danielson in the back of the head. Garcia drops Danielson with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out. Garcia slams Danielson into the barricade and rips the floor mats up at ringside. Danielson comes back and tosses Garcia into a chair at ringside. Danielson delivers kicks to the chest as Garcia is in the chair, and then dropkicks Garcia into the barricade. Danielson gets Garcia back into the ring and drops him with a missile dropkick. Danielson hits his head on the mat, and Garcia takes advantage with right hands. Garcia takes Danielson to the corner and delivers chops. Danielson tries to come back, but he collapses in the ring and rolls to the floor. Garcia follows him and throws him into the ring steps. Garcia drops Danielson with a DDT on the exposed concrete as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson has been busted open and Garcia is in control in the ring. Danielson comes back with a shot, but Garcia takes him to the corner and grinds his boot in Danielson’s face. Garcia gets Danielson up top and bites his face. Garcia sets up for a superplex, but Danielson gets free and clubs Garcia across the back a few times. Danielson drops Garcia with a back suplex from the top, and they exchange chops as they get to their feet. Danielson takes advantage with chops and kicks into the ropes, and then follows with more kicks as Garcia is down on the mat. Danielson grabs Garcia’s wrist, but Garcia counters into a sleeper hold. Danielson gets to his feet and rolls through. Danielson locks in the Cattle Mutilation and then delivers a tiger suplex for a two count. Danielson delivers an elbow strike, but Garcia counters with elbow strikes of his own. Danielson counters back with his own elbows and delivers a shoulder-capture suplex for a two count. Danielson comes for the knee strike, but Garcia counters and slams him to the mat. Garcia goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Danielson comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then Danielson delivers an elbow strike. Danielson delivers the knee strike and goes for the LeBell Lock. Garcia gets to the floor, but Danielson delivers a diving knee from the apron. Danielson gets Garcia back into the ring, but someone grabs Danielson’s ankle from the ring apron. Garcia delivers a pile driver and locks in the Sharpshooter. Garcia lays back into the hold and Danielson passes out.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

-After the match, Jake Hager gets into the ring, revealing himself as the man under the ring. Jericho comes to the ring and raises Garcia’s arm in the air as the show comes to a close.