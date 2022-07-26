Vince McMahon forfeits unvested stock

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon forfeited 38,519 shares of unvested WWE stock today.

A new SEC filing by WWE revealed the forfeiture. The disposal is related to Vince’s retirement from the company, which was announced last week. The date of the transaction was July 22, and Vince signed off on it today, July 26.

The 38,519 shares had a market value of just under $2.7 million. The 38,519 shares are equal to about 0.1% of Vince’s WWE ownership.

Vince still owns 27.8 million shares of WWE stock, and retains his voting power.

Today’s filing also noted that Vince disclaims beneficial ownership of 100 shares owned individually by Linda McMahon.