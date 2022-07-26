Update on tonight’s NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will open with Zoey Stark in the ring.

WWE has announced that Stark will kick off tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Stark made her return from injury last week, winning the Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

On a related note, WWE had Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward advertised for tonight’s NXT as of this morning, but the match is no longer listed in the official NXT preview. It remains to be seen if this match will still take place tonight.

Below is the current line-up for tonight-

* Zoey Stark kicks off the show

* Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward (possibly nixed)

* Wes Lee vs. Grayson Waller

* Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

* The Family vs. The Diamond Mine in eight-man tag team action