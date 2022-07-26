Liv Morgan on Triple H taking over creative: “We’re in great hands”

Speaking to The Mirror’s Narin Flanders, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan commented on Vince McMahon’s WWE exit, along with Triple H being promoted to the Head of Creative position in WWE.

Below are some highlights:

Morgan on her reaction to McMahon’s exit:

“We were all shocked. And it felt sudden. But we all owe so much to Vince. So if he felt like it was time, then it was time. We’re also excited to be working with Stephanie and Nick [Khan, the other co-CEO). Stephanie was born into this business, so there’s literally no one better for the job than her. We’re all so excited and we’re just ready to go to work. We’re all just ready to take it to the next level.”

On Triple H taking over as head of creative for WWE:

“We’re excited. We’re in great hands.”

Morgan on her title win:

“The response from the fans and seeing how excited and happy they were just meant so much to me. I really wanted to give them something to believe in and I feel like throughout my career sometimes the fans believed in me so much when I felt like I wasn’t giving them anything to believe in. So I really wanted to do that for them. My first ever accolade my first ever big win. So it was just incredible.”

Liv Morgan is scheduled to defend her title this weekend against former champion Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The event will be held on Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium. It will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock.