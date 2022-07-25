WWE restating financials due to Vince McMahon payouts

WWE issued a new SEC filing today to announce that they are reinstating several financial statements due to “certain unrecorded expenses” by Vince McMahon, which are obviously the NDA payouts made to several women over the years. The payouts were just revealed in recent months, and led to McMahon’s retirement on Friday.

The expenses total $14.6 million that Vince is paying back to the company. WWE’s statements for 2019, 2020, and 2021 were revised, along with the first quarter of 2022.

WWE issued preliminary Q2 2022 earnings this morning, along with an announcement that named WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Paul “Triple H” Levesque as the new head of creative, while confirming Stephanie McMahon as the new WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO, and Nick Khan as the new Co-CEO. You can click here for that announcement.