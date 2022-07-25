Vince McMahon out of the WWE Board of Directors as well

Vince McMahon has been removed from the WWE Board of Directors and no longer occupies a position despite being the largest shareholder of the company. This is the first time that McMahon will not be part of the Board ever since the company went public in October 1999.

The WWE Board of Directors now has three executive members – Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul Levesque. It also has seven independent members – Steve Koonin, Ignace Lahoud, Erika Nardini, Steve Pamon, Man Jit Singh, Jeffrey R. Speed, and Alan M. Wexler.

Man Jit Singh, the former President of Home Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment, is leading the investigation into Vince McMahon’s hush money allegations.

The Board now has two less members, with Vince out and independent member Connor Schell who resigned a few weeks ago.

With McMahon’s removal and today’s news, the chances of McMahon ever getting some sort of power back down the line is considerably very slim and close to none.