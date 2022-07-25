Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes charge of WWE creative

In a press release issued by WWE today confirming Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs, the company also announced that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be overseeing the creative team moving forward.

“Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties,” the press release said.

The creative team was before led by Vince McMahon who approved all things before they went on TV.

Last Friday, Levesque resumed his role as EVP of Talent Relations, taking over from John Laurinaitis who is on a leave of absence and not expected to return.