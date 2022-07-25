7/24/22 WWE house show results from Utica, NY
– AJ Styles d The Miz
Thank you @mikethemiz #wweutica pic.twitter.com/qvQnZBL8Ua
— Matt Page (@MattPage1993) July 24, 2022
– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ L Kaiser) d Ricochet after a powerslam and pinfall.
– Rey Mysterio d Damian Priest. Priest attacks Mysterio. Drew McIntyre makes the save. Sheamus enters the ring and receives a Claymore.
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) d Becky Lynch / Asuka / Carmella
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) d The Street Profits. Alpha Academy tries to create a distraction. The Street Profits superkick Chad and Otis out of the ring.
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) d Ronda Rousey Via DQ / Natalya and Shayna Baszler Interfere. The Match Becomes a Tag Team.
– Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey d Natalya and Shayna Baszler
Smiling for the camera @YaOnlyLivvOnce #wweutica pic.twitter.com/WhzvP4wW2s
— Matt Page (@MattPage1993) July 25, 2022
– Street Fight: Riddle d Seth Rollins Via RKO.
source: Wrestling Bodyslam . Com
Rocking the fit @AliciaTaylorNXT #wweutica pic.twitter.com/FUhEVrd8zd
— Matt Page (@MattPage1993) July 25, 2022