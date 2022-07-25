7/24/22 WWE house show results from Utica, NY

– AJ Styles d The Miz

– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ L Kaiser) d Ricochet after a powerslam and pinfall.

– Rey Mysterio d Damian Priest. Priest attacks Mysterio. Drew McIntyre makes the save. Sheamus enters the ring and receives a Claymore.

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) d Becky Lynch / Asuka / Carmella

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) d The Street Profits. Alpha Academy tries to create a distraction. The Street Profits superkick Chad and Otis out of the ring.

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) d Ronda Rousey Via DQ / Natalya and Shayna Baszler Interfere. The Match Becomes a Tag Team.

– Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey d Natalya and Shayna Baszler

– Street Fight: Riddle d Seth Rollins Via RKO.

