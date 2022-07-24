Tully Blanchard reportedly done with AEW

Jul 24, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Tully Blanchard is officially gone from All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor and is no longer in creative plans going forward.

This is the reason for Prince Nana “purchasing” TBE during last night’s Death Before Dishonor PPV.

Blanchard failed to get on his flight yesterday and show up for work, mixed reasons behind why he failed to appear.

