Tully Blanchard reportedly done with AEW
Tully Blanchard is officially gone from All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor and is no longer in creative plans going forward.
This is the reason for Prince Nana “purchasing” TBE during last night’s Death Before Dishonor PPV.
Blanchard failed to get on his flight yesterday and show up for work, mixed reasons behind why he failed to appear.
BREAKING NEWS here at #ROH! #TheEmbassy and Prince Nana have acquired Tully Blanchard Enterprises; Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony are now part of The Embassy!
