Tony Khan gives a number of digital PPV buys for Death Before Dishonor
Tony Khan in the media scrum says the Death Before Dishonor PPV is “approaching 25,000 buys just digitally” not including traditional buys. He says the event is
4th biggest live attendance for ROH history. Highest attendance for a non-Wrestlemania weekend event.
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 24, 2022
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2022