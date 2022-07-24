Tony Khan gives a number of digital PPV buys for Death Before Dishonor

Tony Khan in the media scrum says the Death Before Dishonor PPV is “approaching 25,000 buys just digitally” not including traditional buys. He says the event is 4th biggest live attendance for ROH history. Highest attendance for a non-Wrestlemania weekend event.

#FTR fought their hearts out here at #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor. Have they sparked the interest of the #BlackpoolCombatClub? Is there a Champion's Challenge down the road? We will see you all on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9ZrI8QBY1V

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2022