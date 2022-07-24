Peacock throwing pre-SummerSlam party in Nashville

Peacock is running a pre-SummerSlam party this Saturday in Nashville where Peacock Premium subscribers can relax in the shade with local live music, complimentary cold beverages, snow cones, and more.

The party will be held between the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and Nissan Stadium’s south side entrance (at the corner of Victory Ave and S1st St) from 3:30PM to 6:30PM local time.

Peacock is the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States and the streaming service has a five-year deal which runs in excess of $1 billion in total.