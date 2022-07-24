Notes on Shane McMahon, Max Dupri, Commander Azeez, Torrie Wilson, more

– Fightful Select reports that Vince McMahon told WWE sources that Shane McMahon “would never get another pop in WWE” as long as he was running the company after the chaotic 2022 Royal Rumble.

– Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the WWE writing team that, “Max (Dupri) is out.” It was also noted that there was some doubt that he was cut from the main roster.

We were also told that Dupri, “lacked people skills.” No further information was given, but this issue was obviously a contributing factor to his main roster exit.

– Commander Azeez showed up on last night’s NXT house show as Cora Jade’s bodyguard.

Commander Azeez new look and with Cora Jade #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hNnF4HpYfI — Wrestlebuddy (@Wrestle_buddy) July 24, 2022

– We would like to wish happy birthdays to Torrie Wilson and MJ Jenkins

