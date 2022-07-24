Notes on Mick Foley and Mauro Ranallo

– While on “Foley is Pod”, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed a request that he had for his ashes following his eventual passing.

“I believe I’m going to be cremated when the time comes,” Foley said. “We’ll see if Vince would let [my family] drop the ashes in the ring before the main event of WrestleMania. Wouldn’t that be great?”

– Mauro Ranallo has been away from wrestling since an appearance for Impact last year, but he was reportedly had a discussion with AEW a while ago. Ranallo appeared at Impact Rebellion in April 2021 to call the main event match between Rich Swann and Kenny Omega, his first wrestling appearance since he exited WWE in August of 2020.

While Ranallo has not appeared for AEW, Dave Meltzer says there was a discussion between the two sides. Responding to a question from a wrestling fan, Dave Meltzer noted that “there was a conversation with [Tony Khan and] Ranallo’s management some time back.”

Ranallo continues to work as a broadcaster for Showtime’s combat sports programming and hosted a reality competition show on CBS earlier this year.