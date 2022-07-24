News on Bruce Prichard and Raquel Rodriguez

– According to a report from Ringside News, a tenured member of creative team has confirmed that “Bruce Prichard is, in theory, by title, head of creative.”

– Raquel Rodriguez made an appearance on #74 of WWE Die Woche to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Going to Natalya for advice:

“Well, I definitely try to pick Natalya’s [brain] because she has the most experience. She’s a vet in the business. She obviously knows every single woman on the roster very, very well. She’s worked with each and every single one of them so I’d have to say Natalya [is my go-to person for advice pertaining to WWE]. She’s very knowledgeable-that woman.”

Rey Mysterio’s influence on her growing up:

“Oh, very, very much [Rodriguez responded when asked how much does she look up to Rey Mysterio]. I think they represent our culture and the Mexican culture so amazingly. He’s definitely been one of my inspirations since I was a little girl as well because I’ve been watching him for so long and to top it off, the Mysterio family are just so kind. They’re so welcoming, they’re so just pleasant and positive and awesome to be around. I think they’re amazing role models, Dominik included.”

