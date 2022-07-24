Matches announced for AEW Fight for the Fallen, Danielson returns

Several announced matches for Fight for the Fallen:

Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia

Swerve Strickland vs Tony Nese

Ricky Starks vs Danhausen for the FTW Title

Thunder Rosa vs Miyu Yamashita for the AEW Women’s Title

Jon Moxley vs RUSH for the Interim AEW World Title

RAMPAGE:

Ethan Page vs Leon Ruffin

Matt Sydal vs Lee Moriarty