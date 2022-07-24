Matches announced for AEW Fight for the Fallen, Danielson returns
Several announced matches for Fight for the Fallen:
Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia
.@BRYANDANIELSON IS WRESTLING WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON #AEWDYNAMITE !!!! #SDCC #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/da1rrhiuEJ
Swerve Strickland vs Tony Nese
Ricky Starks vs Danhausen for the FTW Title
Thunder Rosa vs Miyu Yamashita for the AEW Women’s Title
Jon Moxley vs RUSH for the Interim AEW World Title
RAMPAGE:
Ethan Page vs Leon Ruffin
Matt Sydal vs Lee Moriarty