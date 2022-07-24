Danielson cleared, returning to the ring on Dynamite this Wednesday

Bryan Danielson announced yesterday during the AEW Comic-Con panel that he is cleared to return to the ring and will be wrestling this Wednesday on Fight for the Fallen Dynamite against Daniel Garcia.

The American Dragon has been out of action for two months after he suffered a concussion during the Anarchy in the Arena match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since he has a long history of concussions, Danielson was put through rigorous tests before he was allowed to step back in the ring.

His concussion prevented him from participating in the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and the Blood & Guts match.

Danielson is one of the major AEW stars who were injured along with Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Adam Cole.