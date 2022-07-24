Real Name: Cole McKinney

Height: 6’2

Weight: 238 lbs.

Date of Birth: 2000

Hometown: Charleston, WV

Pro Debut: 2020

Trained By: Iron City Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move:

Biography

– McKinney began training with the IWC promotion in 2019 and would debut the following year as ‘Cole Karter’

– In April 2021, Karter wrestled on several AEW events, most notably the April 8th episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Anthony Ogogo

– On June 19, Karter defeated Steve Gibki to win the LDN World Title

– On August 22, Karter defeated Jason Hotch to retain the LDN World Title

– Through the remainder of August, Karter worked a tour with the UK’s LDN promotion. He would defend the LDN World Title against H-Bloc, Aaron Rammy, Joey Scott, Joey Sunseri & Kit Knox, as well as win their Maximum Air Tournament

– On September 11, Karter returned to AEW, working a six-man tag match on Dark

– On October 16, Karter won the IWC Super Indy Tournament and with it, the IWC Super Indy Title. He defeated Matt Cross, Anthony Greene and Alexander Hammerstone on his way to victory

– On November 6, Karter defeated Derek Dillinger to retain the IWC Super Indy Title

– On December 4, Karter defeated Anthony Greene to retain the IWC Super Indy Title

– Karter signed with WWE in January 2022, where he was given the ring name Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan and would join The D’Angelo Family stable

– In June 2022, McKinney was released by WWE due to an unspecified ‘policy issue’

– On July 6, Karter returned to AEW, defeating Mike Orlando on Dark

– Karter appeared at Fyter Fest 2022, unsuccessfully challenging Ricky Starks for the FTW Title