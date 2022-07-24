Chris Ridgeway opens up on being an indy wrestler in 2022, Jonathon Gresham, more

Phil Johnson shared:

PROGRESS Wrestling World Champion Chris Ridgeway recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Ridgeway opens up on what it’s like to be an independent star in 2022, Jonathon Gresham helping him, and more. Here are the highlights:

His confidence and Jonathon Gresham helpings him:

“It’s all about the core people I surround myself with. The group I am with, North West Strong, has kept me motivated. Working with people like Jonathon Gresham has also helped me so much. Working in NOAH with the best wrestlers in the world has constantly moved me on. My tag partner (Yoshinari Ogawa), an actual living legend, has took me to another level. Working with talent like this, you can’t go wrong. When you have all that support, you can’t let them down. There is a pressure to deliver because of the company I keep, but it keeps me fresh and wanting to be even better each time I step in the ring.”

Being an independent wrestler in 2022:

“For me, this is the best position to be in. I love going to wrestle for NOAH, watching and working with the best wrestlers in the world. I love training and working with the up-and-coming talent this country has, because it is everywhere. It’s the dream set up for me. Even speaking about it now, I feel privileged that I can do what I do in so many ways. This is how I like it.”

Winning the PROGRESS World Championship:

“Winning the title at SSS16 felt like the culmination of a lot of hard work. Now, I don’t see myself beatable, with the role that I’m on. Dean Allmark is one of my favorite wrestlers to wrestle from anywhere in the world. He gets a lot of credit for his technical wrestling skills, but what people do not realize is that he is genuinely hard. So it’s going to be a good match, he will throw everything at me on Sunday, but I don’t feel like I can lose.”

Ridgeway also discussed the setup at PROGRESS Wrestling being different under the new management, reveals his dream opponent, and more.