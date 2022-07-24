AEW star requests his release, people worried about Vince McMahon following retirement

– Fightful Select reports that Jonathan Gresham has asked for his release from AEW/ROH. There was a conversation that was said to have involved Gresham “cussing out” Tony Khan.

– Following McMahon’s retirement, Wade Keller from PWTorch now reports that the former CEO’s colleagues and friends are unsure about what he will do outside WWE. It was stated that Vince McMahon has no hobbies as he devoted most of his time to running the promotion.

Keller also noted that people close to the former CEO “are worried for him.” Many are curious to see how he transitions to a life where he isn’t constantly on the road.

One talent highlighted that McMahon’s health could also deteriorate due to all the recent events.