Xia Brookside shoots down rumor that she is no longer with WWE

Jul 23, 2022 - by James Walsh

Xia Brookside recently posted on Twitter that she is taking independent bookings for the foreseeable future. Many fans quickly assumed this meant Brookside, who has been a featured player in NXT UK, was no longer with WWE.

Brookside would shoot this rumor down with a tweet earlier today. She writes, “Some of y’all are annoying. For all the nosy’s out there. I am still with WWE. We are allowed to do indie bookings as well.”

