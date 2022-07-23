Xia Brookside shoots down rumor that she is no longer with WWE

Xia Brookside recently posted on Twitter that she is taking independent bookings for the foreseeable future. Many fans quickly assumed this meant Brookside, who has been a featured player in NXT UK, was no longer with WWE.

Brookside would shoot this rumor down with a tweet earlier today. She writes, “Some of y’all are annoying. For all the nosy’s out there. I am still with WWE. We are allowed to do indie bookings as well.”