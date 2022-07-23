ROH Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour results

– We open Zero Hour with Colt Cabana vs Anthony Henry. Colt hits a Moonsault and defeats Henry who had a good showing himself.

– Shinobu Shadow Squad vs Trustbusters is up next. Slim J hits a Criss Body on Isom and Daivari hits a Frog Splash and Trustbusters win the match.

PRINCE NANA … Nana says that he has purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. Ling live The Embassy

– Brian Cage & Gates of Agony defeat Alex Zayne, Tony Deppen and Christian Blake. The Embassy is back.

– Willow hits a Gutwrench Powerbomb to defeat Allysin Kay to end Zero Hour.