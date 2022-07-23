-ROH Death Before Dishonor Results 7/23/22

Paul Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA, and aired live on Bleacher Report.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are at the table on commentary.

The show opens with the ROH World Championship.

-ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli:

William Regal is on commentary, and Prince Nana is in Gresham’s corner. The story of this match was a 50/50 contest; each wrestler never got a long stretch of offense as they appeared to be evenly matched. The technical showcase went into a power move display.

Claudio hit the delayed gut wrench suplex, and Gresham followed up with a deadlift German suplex. In the match’s final moments, Gresham hit a lionsault and grabbed an ankle lock. Claudio returned with a lariat, a murderer’s row of elbows, and grinding forearms.

Finally, Claudio the Ricola Bomb/Straight Jacket Power Bomb for the 3 count.

Winner and new ROH World Champion: Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio and Gresham adhered to the Code of Honor. Claudio looked humbled and honored to win the ROH Title as red, and yellow confetti flowed through the air.

Daniel Garcia was interviewed backstage about his Pure Title Match against Wheeler Yuta. Garcia said no one has ever watched a sport and asked for more rules. He’d rather be a sports entertainer and will take the title back to the big leagues of AEW Dynamite, where he will break it into a thousand pieces.

-ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship: The Righteous (c) vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Vincent and Castle kick things off, and Vincent hits a side Russian Leg Sweep. The Boys fan Dalton Castle outside the ring to help him recover. Dutch (reminds me of the Big Boss Man) manhandles Brent, which becomes the story of the match for a bit.

Castle gets the hot tag, clears the ring, and sends both of The Boys over the top rope to the floor on each member of The Righteous. Veda Von Star distracts Castle/The Boys, which allows The Righteous to regain control. Dutch throws Castle out of the ring, and Castle lands hard on his face.

Dutch hits a somersault plancha, and Vincient hits Death from Above for a near fall. Castle gets back to the ring, knocks down Bateman, and hits him Bangarang to get the pin.

Winner and new Six Man Tag Team Champions: Dalton Castle & The Boys

Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal are wearing nice all-white suits backstage. Dutt says people wear all white in Indian culture for a funeral, and tonight will be the end of Samoa Joe’s ROH TV Title reign.

-ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia:

Jericho Appreciation Society versus Blackpool Combat Club

Josh Wood, John Woods, and Ace Steel are the judges. Yuta beat Woods to win the title. William Regal is back on commentary and said he would not be happy with Yuta if the match goes to a judge’s decision.

Each wrestler has three rope breaks to utilize in the match.

Both men were looking to set a slow and methodical pace early on. Yuta applies a front face lock that he can’t get out of. He lifts up Yuta and dumps him over the top rope. Garcia sends Yuta into the ringside barricade and tosses him back in the ring.

Yuta regains control and tries to work over Garcia’s left arm and transition to a single-leg Boston Crab to a surfboard. Yuta hits a German Suplex but holds on and hits another one. Garcia hits a standing switch to prevent a third one and bits Yuta in the ear.

Fans boo as it goes against the pure wrestling rules.

Garcia is in control for a decent stretch as he keeps throwing Yuta into each corner by his ear. Yuta pulls on Garcia’s ears and levels him with a missile dropkick. Yuta with an atomic drop, enzuigiri and a clothesline. 10 minutes in, and no rope breaks have been used.

Garcia and Yuta trade rapid chops and slaps to the face, and Yuta wins the exchange. Garcia gets back to his feet at the count of 9 and receives a snap German Suplex for his troubles. Garcia comes back with a succession of elbows to Yuta’s jaw and applies a rear naked choke. Garcia follows up with a Saito Suplex.

Yuta hits an Angle Slam and applies the Crossface. Garcia escapes and applies a low Sharpshooter. Yuta immediately gets a Bulldog Choke, Garcia reverses it into the Regal Stretch, and Yuta reverses it into the Walls of Jericho. “This is Wrestling” chants occur as Garcia uses his first rope break.

Garcia drops Yuta on his head with a piledriver and goes for the Bryan Danielson stomps. Yuta avoids them and captures Garcia’s arms for a quick pin.

Yuta goes to shake Garcia’s hand but receives a middle finger in return.

Winner and STILL ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

-RUSH w/ Jose vs. Dragon Lee

The two brothers shook hands and hugged as the bell rang.

RUSH tried to big brother Lee early on with some hard shots, including a stiff forearm. RUSH hits a beautiful somersault plancha over the top rope and repeatedly sends Lee into the barricade. RUSH toyed with Lee in the corner and hit a Buzz Sawyer power slam for a 2-count.

Lee hits a leg scissor takeover and hits a somersault plancha over the top rope of his own. Lee put RUSH on a table and delivered a tope suicida. Lee hits a double stomp off the top rope for a 2-count and follows up with a PK kick. RUSH got back to his feet, and the two traded forearms and hard chops.

RUSH hit a spinning forearm, and Lee came back with a Snap German. RUSH regains control and brings Lee onto the apron. Lee fights back, charges in, and gets thrown off the apron via a belly-to-belly suplex. Lee hits a hurricanrana; both men hit the floor and barely beat the 20 count.

RUSH hits Lee with a release belly to belly in the corner and delivers the Bull’s Horn, but Lee kicked out. Lee hits another double stomp and the Incinerator for a near fall. RUSH feigned injury to draw Lee in, knocked him down, and hit the Bull’s Horn for the win.

Winner: RUSH

-ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb:

Martinez and Deeb adhere to the Code of Honor

Chain wrestling on the canvas with several reversals until Martinez gains control and stomps on Deeb’s wrist. Deeb hits an arm drag and holds down Martinez as she drives her knee into the jaw. Martinez blocks an O’Conner Roll and hits a spinebuster.

Martinez hit a running delayed dropkick in the corner. Martinez brought Deeb to the apron but received a spear for her trouble. Back in the ring, Deeb hit diamond dust. Deeb connects with several uppercuts, but Martinez comes back with a half and half suplex.

Martinez could not German Suplex Deeb off the top rope and switched it up to a Dragon Sleeper. Martinez gets caught in the corner Tree of Woe style, and Martinez hits a running dropkick. Deeb applied an abdominal stretch, jumped on Martinez’s back, and applied the Deebtox.

Martinez escapes and applies a guillotine choke with Deeb’s arm trapped. Deeb escapes, and both women repeatedly kick each. “DEEB” chant breaks out as Martinez levels her with a running knee to the face. Martinez is slow to get to her feet. Martinez again goes for a German suplex off the top rope and nails it.

Deeb came back, hit Twist and Shout, followed up with a tornado DDT, and went into the Serenity Lock. Martinez escaped into a pin attempt for a 2 count. Martinez hit the OG Drop on Deeb for a 2-count. It wasn’t the smoothest. Martinez locked up Deeb with the Brass City Sleeper to force the tap.

Winner and STILL ROH Women’s World Champion: Mercedes Martinez

-ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal w/ Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh:

Lethal sent Dutt and Singh to the back and said he wanted to do it along. Joe’s music hits before Lethal could finish his entrance, and they start brawling in the aisle. Lethal dropkicks Joe but gets a big clothesline in return. Joe tries to get Lethal back in the ring but gets blocked and poked in the eye.

Joe throws Lethal in the ring but immediately gets hit with tope suicidas. Lethal places Joe on a chair, charges in, and receives a nasty chop and a running boot to the face. Joe goes to put Lethal through a table, but Satnam Singh comes back out and attacks Joe from behind.

Singh sends Joe shoulder first into the ring post with a steel chair. Lethal gets Joe in the ring, and the referee ejects Singh from ringside. Once Singh leaves, the ref rings the bell for the match to officially begin. Lethal works over Joe’s shoulder in the corner, which is heavily taped.

Lethal hits Joe’s shoulder with a missile dropkick and locks up the arm with the pin attempt. Joe kicked out, but he hurt his shoulder doing so. Joe tries to turn it around, but Lethal dropkicked Joe’s shoulder again. Joe rocked Lethal with a slap to the face but got caught with an enzuigiri to his shoulder.

Joe levels Lethal with a back elbow and is followed up with a tope suicida. “LET’S GO, JOE” from the crowd as Joe turned Lethal inside out with a clothesline for a near fall. Lethal hit Joe’s shoulder with another enzuigiri but got caught with an Orton powerslam.

Lethal Combination knocks Joe off his feet, goes for a figure four leg lock, and Joe kicks him in the mouth with the point of his shoe. Lethal perched up Joe for a Muscle Buster. Joe fought out of it and hit a leg lariat for a 2-count.

Dueling chants of “LET’S GO LETHAL” – “LETHAL SUCKS.”

Joe goes for the Muscle Buster, Lethal escapes and hits Lethal Injection for a near fall that fooled everyone. Lethal dropkicks Joe into the corner, but the champ comes back with an STO. Joe goes for the Muscle Buster, but Sonjay Dutt runs down for the distraction, allowing Lethal to hit Joe with the title for a near fall.

Lethal goes for another Lethal Injection, but Joe caught him with a rear naked choke. Lethal hit a lawbreaker and went for a Dragon Suplex, but Joe brought Lethal to the ground with a rear naked choke. Lethal fights it but has no choice but to tap out.

Winner and STILL ROH TV Champion: Samoa Joe

-Matches announced for AEW Dynamite – Fight for the Fallen – this Wednesday:

Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita

Jon Moxley vs. RUSH

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

-ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP – 2 OUT OF 3 FALLS – FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes

After an intense staredown between the two teams, Dax Harwood and Mark Briscoe start things off. Mark levels Dax with a shoulder tackle. Mark gets a single leg takedown, but Dax gets up and hits a big shoulder tackle of his own. Both are pacing themselves early on.

Cash Wheeler tags in and wrenches Mark’s arm. Mark backs Cash up into the corner and catches him coming out with a Japanese Arm drag. Jay Briscoe tags in, Dax wants back in, and Cash obliges. Lots of quick action back and forth action between both men. Mark wins the exchange, sending Dax to the floor.

The trainer came out to check Dax’s shoulder. Cash tags in, and pie-faced Jay hits him in the midsection and delivers a back suplex. The trainer tries to look at Jay, but he is not having it. FTR delivers a drop toe hold back elbow combo, and Jay is trapped in the wrong corner.

Cash hit Jay with a high back suplex for a 2-count. Jay levels Cash with a big boot and tags in Mark. The Briscoes level Cash with a double shoulder tackle and Jay followed up with a European Uppercut. Mark tags in and hits a nice vertical suplex for a 1 count.

Cash gets worked over in the Briscoes corner. Jay rakes at Cash’s face and sends him back down with a clothesline. Mark slams Cash’s head into the turnbuckle and chops for good measure. Cash caught Mark coming off the ropes with a powerslam and made the tag.

Dax hits a pair of German suplexes and several roll-ups on Mark but to no avail. Dax gets caught with a boot in the corner and celebrates on the apron as Cash levels Mark with a clothesline. In the ring, Jay goes for the Jay Driller but Dax counters into a DDT.

Dax gets slingshot into the corner and hits his head on the ring post. The Briscoes hit the Doomsday Device on Dax to win the first fall.

BRISCOES WIN THE 1ST FALL

After a brief rest period, Jay takes his time but gets caught with an inside cradle for a nearfall. Jay dropped Dax with a clothesline that sent him to the floor and into the rapid chops of Mark. Dax gets back into the ring, but a forearm sends him back outside.

Jay sent Dax into the barricade as Mark threw Cash into the steel steps. Bobby Cruise announces that 20 minutes have gone by and 40 minutes remain. Mark uses a wrist-to-wrist grip to keep Dax in a side headlock. Dax hits a belly-to-back suplex to escape. Dax was so close to making the tag, but Jay knocked Cash off the apron.

Cash perched Jay on the top rope and went for the tag, but Cash was still in pain on the floor. Dax hit a back suplex from the top rope, and both men are down. Dax goes for the tag, but Cash gets knocked off the apron again, this time by Jay.

The Briscoes hit Dax with Redneck Boogie for a near fall. Mark tags in and applies a rear chin lock. Dax fights out of it, and the two exchange chops. Dax gets sent into the rope, slides between Mark’s legs, and falls backward to tag in Cash.

Cash comes in like a house of fire and hits a brainbuster on Mark for a two count. Briscoes regain control and attempt to deliver Redneck Boogie, but Cash slips out and hits Mark with a Gory Special for a close near fall. The two teams are now fighting outside the ring.

Cash hit Mark with a high crossbody off the top rope. Jay hits Cash with the ring bell behind the referee’s back, and Cash somehow kicks out. Cash is busted open. Dax hits Mark with a flap jack onto the steel steps, and FTR hits the Big Rigg on Jay for the pin.

FTR WINS THE 2ND FALL

Another brief rest period as it’s announced we’re past the 30-minute point.

Cash and Mark go toe to toe as Cash yells, “HIT ME.” Cash hits a back suplex and tags in Dax. Dax hits a uranage. Both men are on the apron, Mark goes a uranage, but Dax blocks it. Mark knocks Dax to the floor and hits a Blockbuster off the apron to the floor.

Dax gets thrown into the ring, Jay tags in and goes for the Jay Driller. Dax struggles but eventually fights out of it and delivers a perfect piledriver for a 2 count. Mark blindsided Dax and the Briscoes go for the Doomsday Device, but Cash broke it up.

Jay tapped in the ring with both members of FTR until Jay accidentally shoved Dax into the referee. Mark takes advantage, pulls Cash out of the ring, and sends him into the barricade. Jay nails Dax with the Jay Driller and makes the cover for a visual three count, but the referee is still down.

Briscoes go for another Doomsday Device, but Cash makes the save. FTR hits Big Rigg, and Cash throws the referee back in the ring. Paul Turner makes the slow dramatic count, but Jay becomes the first person to kick out of Big Rigg.

Briscoes takes advantage of the shock of the kick out and hits Dax with the Doomsday Device, but Cash breaks up the pin. Mark is daring Cash to hit him, which brings an exchange of punches and chops. A vertical suplex attempt over the top rope got mixed up, and Dax/Cash are out on the floor.

Dax and Jay trade shots in the ring. Dax goes for the pin, and Jay rolls him up for a two. The Briscoes have FTR trapped in submission holds. Dax and Cash grab each other hands to prevent the other one from tapping out in a wonderful moment that gets everyone on their feet chanting “FTR.”

Jay goes for another Jay Driller on Dax but gets distracted by Cash hitting Mark with a back suplex off the top rope, through a table to the floor. Jay is in shock, regains his composure, and hits the Jay Driller. CASH KICKS OUT!

The crowd is going crazy!

Dax, deadweights Jay, fights back, and places him on the top rope. Jay shoves Dax off the top. Dax runs back up the ropes and falls backwards with a piledriver from the second rope to the canvas. Exhausted, Dax rolls over as his leg falls on Jay’s chest for the 1-2-3.

WINNERS AND STILL ROH TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Post Match saw Cash hug his wife sitting in the front row. FTR asked The Briscoes to come back into the ring to shake their hand and asked them to allow the fans to show them the appreciation they deserved. The two teams shake hands, and Dax cut a promo about how wrestling saved his life and that he loves this “S**T.” Dax said he doesn’t care who calls him a mark.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta come out to the stage with William Regal. The two teams stare each other down from afar as it appears Blackpool Combat Club is calling dibs on the next title match as we fade to black.