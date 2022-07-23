Report: Max Dupri already done with the Maximum Male Models

Jul 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

PWTorch reports that Max Dupri/LA Knight/Eli Drake is already done with the Maximum Male Models with the reason given was that he “rubbed some people the wrong way and wasn’t fitting in.”

Vince McMahon had supposedly made the decision weeks ago that Dupri was no longer going to be apart of the group and replaced him with Maxxine Dupri.

3 Responses

  1. Scab Rat says:
    July 23, 2022 at 3:57 pm

    Oh wow you mean Ricker ticked off a locker room again? Color us shocked.

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    July 23, 2022 at 4:07 pm

    WTF are they talking about? If it was just Mace and Mansoor posing without Max’s commentary, nobody would give a crap. The over the top stuff made it funny.

  3. Jason says:
    July 23, 2022 at 5:21 pm

    They should scrap the whole thing in my book.

