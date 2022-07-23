NXT’s Sofia Cromwell debuts as Maxxine Dupri on Smackdown

Sofia Cromwell from NXT has been repackaged and yesterday made her debut as Maxxine Dupri, the sister of Maximum Male Models’ Max Dupri.

Cromwell, who was signed to WWE late last year after a tryout in Las Vegas, was recently on NXT involved in a segment with Von Wagner and Mr. Stone.

Real name Sydney Zmrzel, she is a former Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Rams cheerleader and has an extensive background in dancing.