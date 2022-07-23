News on The Bella Twins, Barry Windham, and Trish Stratus

– During a recent interview with TV Insider, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins were asked if watching their upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episode made them want to compete again.

They said “Wrestling never leaves you. I hear that from all the past legends. Wrestling is always there with you. I’m told nobody ever retires (…) If it’s the right moment and it makes sense, we will be back.”

– NWA announced…

Former Worlds, US, TV AND Tag Champion Barry Windham is coming to Night 1 of the #NWA74 fan fest! Fan Fest Tix Include:

💥 30 minute Q&A with William Patrick Corgan and other NWA talent, exclusive event poster to sign, exclusive merch & more! 🎟 https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N pic.twitter.com/Tq01yAN2Hr — NWA (@nwa) July 23, 2022

– Trish Stratus is being honored. She wrote on Facebook:

This weekend I will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum and I will proudly receive The Lou Thesz Award. I am the first female to do so and I am beyond thankful to the committee for opening their eyes – and the wing to women in our sport!

It’s a dream of breaking glass ceilings instead of wearing glass slippers kinda moment and I’m here for it!

Tickets are still available for this amazing induction weekend in Waterloo, Iowa! Hit the link in my bio or in my story to buy tickets and come say hi!