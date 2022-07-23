Natalia Markova speaks out on Carmella stealing her catchphrase, calls it “Cheap”

Phil Johnson shared….

NWA Star Natalia Markova recently spoke with PWMania.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Markova opens up on WWE’s Carmella stealing her catchphrase, her future goals, the NWA and more. Here are the highlights:

Carmella stealing her catchphrase:

“I lecture so much against any drama, I didn’t even know until people started tagging me about her using my catchphrase. I would have expected her to stop doing that out of respect for the wrestling business. I’m a known wrestler, I’ve done a lot. I’ve had a big career, even though I’m not the most popular wrestler, people know about me.

“Stuff like that is cheap and not the right thing to do. I think stealing is bad, it doesn’t matter if you’re a big star or a small star. It’s just disrespectful and if she wants to be a noble person she has to stop using my catchphrase.”

The NWA:

“When you go to NWA shows, you see the heart and soul that everyone backstage puts into the product. They make a big effort trying to tell you a story. When you go to a show, they want you to feel real emotions. At NWA you see personalities, actual characters, and see the story.”

Her goal to sign with a company:

“I’m a team player, and if I work with a promotion, I want them to grow, I want to feel like I’m home. I’ve been all over, everywhere. I want to find my home.”

