McMahon-less Smackdown overnight number increases in viewers and 18-49 demo

The overnight number for yesterday’s Friday Night Smackdown, the first Vince McMahon-less WWE broadcast, did 2,170,000 viewers.

This overnight number is the highest since the June 17 episode and the final number on Monday will probably be the most-watched in a month.

Smackdown also drew a 0.60 in the 18-49 demo in overnights, which is up 0.20 up from what the show did over the last several weeks in overnights. The final 18-49 number could end up being the highest of the year. The show doubled its 18-49 demo from ABC’s 20/20 and Shark Tank which were the closest competition for Smackdown yesterday.

Last week’s show did a final number of 2,077,000 viewers and a 0.47 in the 18-49.