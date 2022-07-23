Khan on Willow Nightingale: “I think she’s a great face for any women’s division”

Tony Khan says he could see Willow Nightingale making a big impact on either All Elite Wrestling or Ring Of Honor.

During a media call before the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Tony Khan was asked about Willow Nightingale’s status with AEW or ROH and if he sees a future for her with either women’s division. Khan said Willow could be a great asset for any company and believes the sky is the limit for her.

“Willow’s been wrestling with AEW, and she had wrestled with Ring of Honor in the past also. Now, with being able to book both companies, I think Willow’s a great wrestler for any wrestling promotion, including both AEW and Ring of Honor. I think she’s a great face for any women’s division, and we’re watching her get better and better and better.

“I think she’s improved a lot in the time I’ve known her, and I mean that in a very sincere way, and I’m appreciative of how hard she works because I think Willow’s gotten tons better and still the sky’s the limit. So I’m very excited about her growth as a pro wrestler and I think Willow’s a great, great prospect and a great young star going forward for both AEW and Ring of Honor, and [she] could be a strong featured wrestler going forward for either company or both companies.”

Willow Nightingale will be in action at ROH Death Before Dishonor against Allysin Kay.