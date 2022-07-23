Jake Atlas issues public apology

As previously noted, former WWE star Jake Atlas was arrested on May 23, 2022, and charged with misdemeanor battery but those charges ended up being dropped.

Atlas issued a public statement via Twitter…

“I want to thank those of you who will take the time to read this statement.

I’m issuing a formal apology for my wrongdoing and any hurt, disappointment and complication I may have caused to my colleagues and fans.

As incredibly difficult it is for me to publicly disclose very personal and private information, it is imperative that I admit to my alcohol abuse and provide transparency about my deteriorating mental health. I have accepted that my anxiety and depression led me to detrimentally self-medicate for the last 7 years. In addition, a lot of unresolved trauma resurfaced for me recently that was fundamental to the development of some extremely negative core beliefs and I was inadequately able to manage.

An incident occurred a couple of months ago that I am 100% not proud of; I take complete responsibility and accountability for the situation and my actions. I recognize that the state of being intoxicated does not excuse my behavior. I made a terrible mistake. I hurt people I love and it’s something I deeply regret.

The only clarity I wish to provide specifically about what circulated online is this: the relationship is not abusive in any way, shape, or form and this event is certainly not a reflection of my character. One can read a report and choose to take the information for what it is, but to speculate, draw conclusions, and create a narrative that has no merit only adds further damage to those involved. This was a situation that was already being, and continues to be dealt with privately, so it is with great humility that I ask the respect of that privacy going forward.

I would like to share that I have successfully completed an intensive outpatient program at LiveWell Behavioral Health in Florida. I self admitted with a dual diagnosis in substance abuse and mental health. The treatment consisted of 10 hours of group and individualized therapy every week for 5 weeks. The next step in the program is to attend 1 group session a week for 3 weeks and continue individual outpatient therapy thereafter. My time there has been nothing short of extraordinary and life changing – a phenomenal first step in my recovery.

I am human and that makes me flawed. I believe in second chances, I believe in redemption, and in turn, I believe in personal growth. I express my gratitude to those who have reached out to me. I have made exceptional progress and I am excited for my future. I have full faith for a positive outcome from this journey as I continue my sobriety and the process of healing with the support of my friends, my family, and my partner. ‘Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.’ -Rumi”