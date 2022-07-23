Gerald Brisco and Paul London react to Vince McMahon’s retirement

– Former WWE superstar Paul London comments…

“I’m shocked this Vince stuff is just now coming out. I haven’t looked up on a lot of it … but I’m surprised it hasn’t come out within the last 10 years. But that just goes to show how afraid people are of the power dynamic where they’re so fearful of losing their job. What does that say about you, if you’re protecting this 90-year-old f*cking corpse with a thong tan line, just because he’s a billionaire?

– WWE hall of famer Gerald Brisco tweeted….

To be clear, the allegations of workplace misconduct are very serious and disappointing to me. I applaud the board for holding people accountable for their actions. — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) July 22, 2022

