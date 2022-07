Dutch Mantell issued a video on Vince McMahon stepping down. The former Zeb Coulter had the following to say on if Vince stepped down due to more stories likely coming out about his more recent behaviors:

“Oh yeah! Vince has 50 years behind him. And, his later behaviors… I don’t know how many NDA’s he’s got. But, I think something is or was going to come out and Vince said, “I don’t want to deal with it anymore.” And, I don’t blame him.”