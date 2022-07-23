Death Before Dishonor 2022 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, Ring of Honor presents Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view. This is the second ROH PPV under the ownership of AEW President Tony Khan. The full card is as follows:

Jonathan Gresham vs Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World title; FTR vs The Briscoe Brothers in a 3-out-of-3-falls match for the ROH World Tag Team titles; Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal for the ROH World Television title; Mercedes Martinez vs Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s World title; Wheeler Yuta vs Daniel Garcia in a pure wrestling rules match for the ROH Pure title; Rush vs Dragon Lee; The Righteous vs Dalton Castle and The Boys in a six-man tag team match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles.

In the Zero Hour pre-show, it’s Allysin Kay vs Willow Nightingale; Colt Cabana vs Anthony Henry; The Shinobi Shadow Squad vs The Trust Busters; and Tully Blanchard Enterprises vs Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, and Tony Deppen in a six-man tag team match.

Death Before Dishonor can be purchased on pay-per-view via Bleacher Report in the United States and FITE.TV internationally. Zero Hour will air on the ROH and AEW YouTube channels starting at 7PM ET.