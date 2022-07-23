Cody Rhodes: “You can say belts”

During San Diego Comic Con, new figures and titles were revealed, with the speaker mentioning “new championships.”

Cody Rhodes commented, “You can say belts.”

Sam Roberts remarked that Cody can say “belts,” but others might get in trouble.

Cody said, “They can fine me $1,000 every time I say belts. I’m fine with that. If they give me a title belt, sure it’s a championship, but it also physically goes around your waist. Those are great belts.”

Cody is currently out of cation with a torn pec.