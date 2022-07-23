Another title change at ROH Death Before Dishonor
Dalton Castle & The Boys beat The Righteous to become 2 Time ROH 6 Man Tag Team Champions
#AndNew #ROH World 6 Man Tag Team Champions, @theDALTONcastle & The Boys (@TateTwinBrandon/@TateTwinBrent)!
Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/V5rAG7nQzI
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022
#AndNew!!! #ROH World 6 Man Tag Team Champions, it's @theDALTONcastle & The Boys (@TateTwinBrandon/@TateTwinBrent)!
2 new champions already crowned tonight! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/G4dEjLQsW2
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022