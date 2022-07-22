WWE returning to Mexico, Scotland, Germany
WWE made the following announcements today-
WWE Live returns to Mexico this October
STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2022 – WWE Live will return to Mexico this October with shows at the Arena Monterrey (Monterrey) on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Arena CDMX (Mexico City) on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including Rey Mysterio, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez and many more*.
Tickets go on sale next Thursday, July 28, at www.superboletos.com with an exclusive presale available from Monday, July 25, at www.superboletos.com.
*Talent subject to change.
——————————————————
WWE Live returns to Scotland and Germany this fall
STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2022 – WWE Live will return to Europe this fall with events in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday, October 30, Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday, October 31 and Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, November 1.
Fans attending WWE Live will see their favourite WWE Superstars in action, including Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Natalya, Sheamus and many more*. Tickets for WWE Live are available at the following links:
Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro (Sunday, October 30, 2022)
Presale available this Monday, July 25 at 9 AM BST exclusively for OVO customers
General sale available this Wednesday, July 27 at 9 AM BST from bookingsdirect.com
Stuttgart, Germany – Porsche Arena (Monday, October 31, 2022)
Presale available this Monday, July 25 at 10 AM CEST from www.livenation.de
General sale available this Wednesday, July 27 at 10 AM CEST from www.livenation.de
Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle (Tuesday, November 1, 2022)
Tickets available now from www.livenation.de
All tickets for the previously scheduled WWE Live event in Dortmund remain valid. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new date should contact their point of purchase.
*Talent subject to change.