WWE returning to Mexico, Scotland, Germany

WWE made the following announcements today-

WWE Live returns to Mexico this October

STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2022 – WWE Live will return to Mexico this October with shows at the Arena Monterrey (Monterrey) on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and the Arena CDMX (Mexico City) on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including Rey Mysterio, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez and many more*.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday, July 28, at www.superboletos.com with an exclusive presale available from Monday, July 25, at www.superboletos.com.

*Talent subject to change.