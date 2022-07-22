WrestleMania 39 packages now on sale from On Location

Jul 22, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

WrestleMania 39 packages through On Location are now available for sale. There are ticket packages, all inclusive packages, and just Raw and Smackdown tickets.

Ticket packages start from $675 per person and include a ticket, dedicated stadium entrance, exclusive Superstore checkout line, WrestleMania hat, and WWE credential and lanyard. Silver, Gold, and Champion packages are $1,650, $3,650, $7,500, and the Elite package is too expensive to put a price on!

All-inclusive packages also include hotel accommodation at either the Sonesta LAX hotel or Courtyard LA Live hotel. Prices start from $1,725 per person and all the way up to $11,310 per person for a three-night stay.

Raw and Smackdown ticket packages start from $275 per person.

You can check out all the options at OnLocationExp.com.

