WrestleMania 39 packages now on sale from On Location

WrestleMania 39 packages through On Location are now available for sale. There are ticket packages, all inclusive packages, and just Raw and Smackdown tickets.

Ticket packages start from $675 per person and include a ticket, dedicated stadium entrance, exclusive Superstore checkout line, WrestleMania hat, and WWE credential and lanyard. Silver, Gold, and Champion packages are $1,650, $3,650, $7,500, and the Elite package is too expensive to put a price on!

All-inclusive packages also include hotel accommodation at either the Sonesta LAX hotel or Courtyard LA Live hotel. Prices start from $1,725 per person and all the way up to $11,310 per person for a three-night stay.

Raw and Smackdown ticket packages start from $275 per person.

You can check out all the options at OnLocationExp.com.