Seth Rollins on The Shield reunion, Bandido vs. Rey Horus, more

– Seth Rollins on a Shield Reunion…

“The next time you see us together it’s going to be when we’re inducted into the Hall of Fame,” he added. “That’s going to be it.”

– ROH presents Death Before Dishonor this coming weekend, and the livestream of the countdown show is online. You can see the video below, which previews Saturday’s show that airs live on PPV:

– Bandido vs. Rey Horus at Emergence

August 12th 8/7c on Impact plus & Impact Ultimate insiders