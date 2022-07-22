Rumor on Brock Lesnar leaving Smackdown

Brock Lesnar has reportedly left the TD Garden in Boston before tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

WWE previously announced Lesnar for tonight’s SmackDown, but word now is that he has left the venue. Bryan Alvarez reports multiple sources noted that Lesnar left the arena.

Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that Lesnar was “very pissed off” about the retirement of Vince McMahon. The rumor going around the company is that Lesnar left after that.

You can click here for the latest backstage report on Vince’s retirement and tonight’s SmackDown. You can click here for Vince’s full statement on retiring.

A Zoom meeting with talent was scheduled for 5pm ET, so we hope to have an update soon.