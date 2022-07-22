Ricky Starks on CM Punk: “Punk is leadership in the truest form”

During a recent interview with Nick Hausman for WrestlingInc.com, AEW star Ricky Starks spoke about CM Punk, praising his leadership. Below are some highlights.

Ricky Starks on CM Punk as a leader: “Punk is leadership in the truest form. I’ve asked him countless times about advice and things like that backstage and he’s always willing and open to it. And so I do miss him. I feel his absence, for sure, in the locker room. I’m counting the days until he makes his return … Punk has gone through multiple phases. He was around for that indie bit, but then he was around when WWE was bringing in indie guys, and he was in that system, and now he is on the other side of what wrestling is, you know, past that.”

On not getting a one-on-one match with Punk: “That seems to be the pattern of my career, you just fall through the cracks with certain opportunities. Obviously, Punk had the match against Hobbs, you know, then he went right to having issues with MJF, I believe. So it was a matter of timing and that’s no fault of him or me or anyone, really … Once he comes back and he’s fully recovered, I think the day that me and Punk actually have a match, we’ll set the world on fire.”

AEW World Champion CM Punk is currently out dealing with an injury. When he returns, he will face interim champion Jon Moxley to unify the AEW World and Interim titles.