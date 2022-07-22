Revealed: E-mail from Vince McMahon to WWE Superstars announcing retirement

A confirmed WWE insider on the popular Reddit SquaredCircle forum, kerrmit125, published the e-mail that Vince McMahon sent to all the WWE Superstars after the retirement announcement came out.

“To all WWE Superstars: as I approach 77 years old (OMG am I really that old?), I feel it’s time for me to retire. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed sharing my passion, wisdom, and love of the business with you. No longer will you see the smiling, docile, level-headed, calm presence at Gorilla every week,” McMahon wrote.

He continued, “Your dedication to WWE will ensure that our company will continue to grow and prosper. Our organization is nothing without you. You are WWE’s only natural resource, chosen to perform in front of a global audience.”

Vince said that all of them are WWE Global Ambassadors and should carry the WWE flag, high and proud, wherever they go and bust their asses “to be all you can be as a person and as a performer.”

His final paragraph read, “One other thing – I won’t be with you, but I’ll be watching. Remember to keep your hands up, grab a hold, and sell. Btw, SmackDown airs live tonight at 8pm Eastern/7pm Central on FOX.”