News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Road to WWE SummerSlam will continue tonight as SmackDown on FOX airs live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not publicly advertised, at least as of this writing.

WWE previously wrote the following on tonight’s Lesnar appearance: “The Beast is Back! After laying waste to The Alpha Academy on the chaotic July 11 edition of Raw, Brock Lesnar will return to SmackDown next week en route to his Last Man Standing Match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. What will happen when The Beast once again steps into the crosshairs of The Bloodline? Find out next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!”

The WWE website has RAW Superstar Riddle advertised to appear, while the arena website has RAW’s The Street Profits going up against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in what may be the dark main event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown

* Ronda Rousey comes face-to-face with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Maxxine Dupri debuts as Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 Beachwear Collection