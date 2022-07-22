Mattel launches No Holds Barred action figure combo pack at SDCC

Mattel, who holds the licensing for WWE action figures, today launched the No Holds Barred Ultimate Edition 2-pack combo at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The pack features Hulk Hogan as Rip Thomas and Tiny Lister as Zeus in their movie gear and come packaged in a video cassette box.

Unfortunately, the $70 collectible figures sold out immediately after they went on sale on creations.mattel.com.

Mattel also launched the first WWE “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes action figure which is going for $45. Cody was part of the Q&A panel yesterday at the Comic-Con and the panelists and fans were also treated to a surprise appearance from The Undertaker.