WWE Smackdown Report – 7/22/22

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Michael Cole welcomes us to a historic night of SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– New WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is waiting in the ring with a mic. Samantha Irvin introduces her. Stephanie takes the mic and welcomes everyone. She says earlier tonight, her father Vince McMahon, retired from WWE.

Fans boo Vince leaving. She says this is the company Vince created and founded, and he wanted to make sure in his retirement that he thanked all of the fans, the WWE Universe. A “thank you Vince!” chant starts up and Stephanie says she’s trying to get there. She says this goes for all the fans, everyone in the back, the crew members, the graphics department, even Pat McAfee and Michael Cole. She says this is the WWE Universe and they are eternally grateful for all of the fans, and so Vince had the chance to thank all of us, this is the moment we can all thank him. Stephanie then leads a “thank you Vince!” chant while we also see fan signs in support of Vince.

– The music hits and out come The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They come through the crowd and Cole says it’s time to do what WWE does best.

The Profits take to the mics and hype up the Boston crowd. They go on about how they will win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Usos next Saturday at WWE SummerSlam… because they are up, and they want the smoke. They celebrate until the music hits and out comes Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Theory comes out to boos, but says no one cares what The Profits are doing at SummerSlam because they all care what Theory is doing at SummerSlam. Theory says he will take back his title from WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, then cash in to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Theory says it doesn’t matter if it’s Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns because… the music interrupts and out come The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The Usos threaten Theory if he keeps The Tribal Chief’s name in his mouth. Ford ends up laughing at Theory, but Theory says the only thing funny is how Ford and his wife, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, will be leaving SummerSlam with no gold.

The Profits say they’re not leaving Boston without giving these hands.. Ford and Dawkins attack but Theory side-steps as they attack The Usos. The two tag teams brawl now. Theory hesitates but attacks Dawkins, then Ford while Uso has him down. The music interrupts and out comes Madcap Moss. Moss hits the ring and unloads until he’s beaten down. Moss and Theory are in the corner now as The Profits fight back on The Usos. Theory is double superkicked out by The Profits. Dawkins runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Theory and The Usos down at ringside. Moss and The Profits stand tall together in the ring

– We see recent happenings that led to the next match.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. McAfee celebrates at the announce table as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Ludwig Kaiser with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The bell rings and Kaiser unloads on Nakamura in the corner. Nakamura fights back but Kaiser turns him around and works him over from behind. Kaiser stomps away to keep Nakamura down as the referee keeps warning him.

Kaiser drops Nakamura and hits a sliding uppercut for a 2 count. Kaiser pounds on Nakamura while he’s down as Gunther looks on. More back and forth now. Nakamura levels Kaiser with a leaping kick. Nakamura with kicks in the corner now. Nakamura with a takedown and a big knee drop for a 1 count.

Nakamura with Good Vibrations in the corner while Gunther barks at Kaiser. Kaiser finally catches a kick and rocks Nakamura with a right hand, then launches him to the mat with a suplex. Kaiser with a running knee and more offense for a 2 count. Kaiser with a snap suplex for another 2 count. Fans rally for Nakamura and he kicks Kaiser in the back of the head, then places him on the top turnbuckle for a a running high knee.

Kaiser ends up dropping Nakamura on the apron and sending him to the floor while Gunther yells at both of them from ringside. Kaiser sends Nakamura into the steel ring steps now. Kaiser stands tall and faces Gunther while Gunther rants. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kaiser has Nakamura grounded in a headlock as Gunther barks some more. They tangle and Nakamura drops Kaiser with a kick to the back of the head. More back and forth now. Nakamura mounts offense and hits a sliding knee. Nakamura with the big sliding German suplex now but Kaiser kicks out at 2. Kaiser fights Nakamura off with a back elbow.

Nakamura comes back with a flying knee from the second rope. Kaiser rolls to the floor to regroup while Gunther yells at him. Nakamura rolls Kaiser back in but then has words with Gunther while fans boo. Nakamura tells Gunther to bring it for a pop. Nakamura returns to the ring but Kaiser rolls him for a close 2 count. They tangle and Nakamura drops Kaiser with a kick tot he head.

Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa but Gunther talks trash from the apron. Kaiser tries to capitalize but Nakamura rolls him for a 2 count. Kaiser kicks out, which sends Nakamura into a big right hand from Gunther while the champ is standing on the apron. The referee was tending to Kaiser and didn’t see it. Kaiser spikes Nakamura to the mat with a big DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

– After the match, Kaiser stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Gunther and Kaiser are on the stage now. Kaiser is happy but Gunther still is not impressed. He looks to order Kaiser to take another chop to the chest, but Kaiser stands tall instead, proud of the win, and Gunther gives him a pat on the back instead. Kaiser stands tall and takes the congratulatory pat on the back, but Gunther suddenly drops him with a big chop to the chest.

– We see Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan backstage getting ready for their face-off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened in the opening segment with The Street Profits, Madcap Moss, The Usos and Theory. The six-man main event is confirmed.

– We see how SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase to win the title from Ronda Rousey at WWE Money In the Bank two weeks ago. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Morgan now, and her SummerSlam challenger, Rousey.

Braxton asks Rousey how the SummerSlam match will be different from Money In the Bank. Rousey says Kayla is wearing a cute dress, then she thanks her for being there, and dismisses her. Rousey takes the mic and addresses Liv now. Rousey says she respects Liv, likes her and doesn’t blame her for taking advantage of an opportunity at Money In the Bank. Rousey says Liv is a breath of fresh air, but she promises to beat Liv at SummerSlam because she’s Ronda Rousey and Liv is Liv Morgan, then she expects Liv to shake her hand after the match.

Liv says she will beat Rousey at SummerSlam. Liv says she can stand here and look Rousey dead in her soul and say she will beat Rousey because she loves this, wants this, and needs this more than Rousey. Liv also says she will shake Rousey’s hand after her win at SummerSlam. Rousey says that’s why everyone loves Liv, because she has more passion than anyone in the locker room… except Rousey. Rousey walks off.

– Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are discussing the SmackDown Women’s Title match when Happy Baron Corbin suddenly rushes over with a running big boot to take McAfee down. Cole jumped out of the way just in time. Corbin beats McAfee down and mocks him, then walks away. McAfee gets up and chases Corbin to the back as fans cheer. The camera cuts backstage and we see McAfee duck a steel chair swing by Corbin. They start brawling while other people try and break them up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole shows us what happened between Pat McAfee and Happy Baron Corbin. McAfee runs back out and hits the ring with a mic now as fans cheer him on. McAfee says before he goes back to commentary and sits next to The G.O.A.T. Michael Cole, he has one thing to say to that Bum Ass Corbin. Fans chant “Bum Ass Corbin!” now. McAfee says at SummerSlam Corbin can’t sneak attack him or use diaper rash for an excuse because it will be one-on-one, man vs. big dumb bald baby, and when McAfee’s foot hits Corbin’s big “herpe-ass looking head” then McAfee is putting him down for good. McAfee says he will see Corbin in Nashville, bitch. McAfee drops the mic and heads back to the announce table.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video shows us how Jinder Mahal and Shanky attacked The Viking Raiders as they tried to attack The New Day last week, while The New Day dressed as The Vikings to mock them.

The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We go back to the ring and The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are joining the announcers for commentary. Out first for this next match is Jinder Mahal and Shanky. The horns sound next as The Viking Raiders are out next, Erik and Ivar.

The bell rings and Erik starts off with Jinder, beating him down. Ivar tags in and they double team Jinder. Ivar with back elbows in the corner now. Jinder counters a slam by Ivar but Ivar nails a big seated senton from the corner. Ivar goes to ringside to grab Jinder but he has some words with The New Day.

Jinder takes advantage and unloads on Ivar but Ivar counters and launches him into the steel ring steps. Erik joins Ivar and Jinder gets thrown into The New Day. Shanky comes over to tend to Jinder while The Viking Raiders return to the ring. The referee counts Jinder out.

Winners by Count Out: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, the music hits as The Viking Raiders stand tall. The New Day enters the ring but Erik and Ivar head up the ramp. The New Day taunts The Vikings from the ropes.

– Adam Pearce is backstage on the phone when Sonya Deville walks in. She mocks him and says each show he is on turns into a disaster. She mentions how Lacey Evans is being given another match. Deville goes on about how she would be doing a better job if she were in charge, and how Pearce will probably be fired. Pearce yells at her and says enough. Pearce informs Deville that she must face Raquel Rodriguez tonight. Pearce walks off, leaving a disappointed Deville.

– We go back to the ring and out come The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. Cole says this is a “Shillelagh’s & Shenanigans” segment. They hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus takes the mic, ranting about how tonight was supposed to be the night he defeated Drew McIntyre to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle. We see how there’s a table in the middle of the ring with a green cloth over it. Sheamus shows us how McIntyre tried to hit him with the sword two weeks back. Sheamus rants about Drew and his sword, and says the medieval weapon of war has no place in the ring. Sheamus says that’s why he’s done everything in his power to… the music interrupts and out comes Drew with Angela. Fans cheer as Drew stops on the stage and raises the sword in the air as the pyro goes off. Drew rushes the ring and stares down Sheamus, Butch and Holland.

Sheamus says Ridge will take Butch out of the ring if Drew puts the sword up. He does and they leave. Sheamus says he and Drew can now talk like civilized humans. Drew asks what happened to Sheamus and when he became such a bitch, and what happened to the Sheamus he’s known for years. Drew knocks Sheamus for punking out every week when they have a chance to headline WWE Clash at The Castle. Drew knocks Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and says the other option Brock Lesnar isn’t much better, so WWE needs a real champion. Drew hypes a potential match up and wants Sheamus to have some balls, show some passion, and fight him tonight. Sheamus says he won’t lie, what Drew said gave him goosebumps. He’s been there with Drew before but he knows he is better than Drew, so if this is what Drew and the fans want… then we’re going to get it. Just not tonight.

Fans boo and Drew isn’t happy. Sheamus is all smiles. Sheamus says he talked to WWE management and… a “you suck!” chant starts up. Sheamus calls the crowd all children and says WWE management have agreed on a match to take place next Friday between he and Drew. Fans boo. Sheamus says Drew’s sword will be banned from the match next week. He then announces that this will be a good old fashioned Irish Donnybrook Fight – no disqualifications, no count outs. Sheamus uncovers the table cloth and reveals several shillelaghs. Sheamus says this will be he first-ever shillelaghs match in WWE.

Sheamus asks Drew if he has the balls. Drew says if that’s what it takes, then he accepts. Sheamus calls Adam Pearce to come out and make it official. Pearce stops on the stage and says the match sounds incredible, so we will have an Irish Donnybrook next Friday. Sheamus raises one of the shillelaghs in the air but Drew chops it with his sword. Next Friday’s match will see Drew’s sword banned, but shillelaghs and other weapons will be allowed. Sheamus retreats and regroups with Butch and Holland at ringside while Drew poses in the corner with Angela.

– The Usos are backstage hyping tonight’s main event. Paul Heyman tells them to exploit what Theory brings to the table and use him instead of taking him out and making it 2-on-3, and then after they win, let’s go off the air tonight with Theory face-down on the mat, and please… let’s make sure that’s not a prediction, let’s make sure that’s a spoiler. Heyman fist bumps The Usos and they walk off.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and out comes Raquel Rodriguez to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rodriguez looks on from the ring as Sonya Deville makes her way out. The bell rings and they lock up with Rodriguez backing Deville into the corner. Deville counters and sends Rodriguez into the corner, then mushes her with a forearm to the face. Rodriguez laughs at her and shakes her head. Rodriguez looks to attack but Deville takes her down into a waist lock, but Rodriguez is not impressed.

More back and forth now. Deville sends Raquel into the turnbuckles, then to the mat for a running knee. Deville with more offense, including back elbows in the corner. Rodriguez kicks out at 2. Rodriguez fights up and out of a hold, then catches Deville with a fall-away slam.

Rodriguez keeps control and hits the big corkscrew elbow from the second rope but Deville still breaks the pin by getting the rope. Deville kicks Rodriguez from the corner now. Rodriguez blocks a DDT and drops Deville. Deville dodges a corner splash.

Deville comes back with a big DDT for a 2 count. Deville with big kicks while Rodriguez is on her knees. Raquel suddenly powers up and drives Deville down into the mat with the Tejana Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, Rodriguez stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah. Back to commercial.

Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

Back from the break and Aliyah is making her entrance. She poses on the ropes and waves to the crowd as we see Lacey Evans’ recent promo where she told everyone to go to hell. The music hits now and out comes Evans, but she is all business. She goes to slap hands with a fan at ringside but she fakes them out.

Evans takes the mic to boos and says that’s no way to treat an American hero. Evans insults the crowd and says Boston was founded by real American patriots, who were motivated, legitimately good people like her. She insults Boston for Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots. She goes on about how she’s accomplished more today since waking up than everyone in the crowd has done all year. Evans goes on insulting the crowd as Aliyah watches. Evans says she’s so accomplished because she wakes up, works hard, and wins. Evans says everyone should get out a pen and paper to take notes because not one person here can walk a mile in her shoes… because she’s better than everyone here.

Aliyah approaches but the referee holds her back. Evans says she will take care of Aliyah soon, right after she makes these nasties give her the respect she deserves. Evans suddenly drops Aliyah out of nowhere with a Woman’s Right. The music hits as we go to replays. Evans marches to the back now.

– Kayla is backstage with WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarret. She asks why officials picked him to referee The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at SummerSlam. Jarret says what an honor it is to be chosen as the referee. He says ever since the announcement, support has been overwhelming because nowadays everyone wants a piece of Double J. He goes on and says The Profits and The Usos have offered him everything under the sun, but he’s turned it all down, which is why he got the job. Jarrett says this will be the biggest tag team match in SummerSlam history. Jarrett says after all the controversy between the two teams, Pearce and upper management needed someone they could trust, someone who wouldn’t be blinded by the lights, and could get the job done, calling the match right down the middle. And that’s him. Jarrett says let the very best team win and that’s… Double J, J-E-F-F J-A-R-R-E-T-T. Jarrett laughs and walks off.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Theory vs. The Street Profits and Madcap Moss

We go back to the ring for tonight’s six-man main event and out first are Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They hit the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we’re backstage with the debuting Maxxine Dupri, who is with Maximum Male Models’ ma.cé and mån.sôör (Mace and Mansoor), but there’s no sign of Max Dupri. Maxxine says she is the new Director of Talent for MMM. She says her brother Max has good taste, and we will see that next week when she presents the 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection from Maximum Male Models. Maxxine says summer is hot but Maximum Male Models beats the heat by continuing to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures. Announced for next week’s go-home show is The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre, and Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah. We go back to the ring and out comes Madcap Moss and The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Out next comes Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase to join The Usos. The bell rings and Jimmy talks some trash but Dawkins rolls him for a close 2 count.

They tangle and Dawkins nails a big dropkick for another 2 count. Dawkins grounds Jimmy by his arm now. Jimmy takes it to the corner and slaps Dawkins. Dawkins whips him across the ring and hits the corkscrew splash. Dawkins keeps control and tags in Ford for a big dropkick to Jimmy. Jey runs in but The Profits keep the upperhand, sending them out. Theory looks to come in but hesitates. Moss comes in and charges, forcing Theory to the floor next to The Usos. Ford grabs Theory’s Money In the Bank briefcase and taunts him with it as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey is unloading on Moss. Theory tags in and beats Moss down in the corner as the referee backs him off. Theory takes Moss back down and drops a knee for a 2 count. Theory grounds Moss by his arm now. Theory continues to work Moss over while he’s down in a hold. Jimmy tags back in and takes over on Moss in their corner. Theory with a cheap shot to Moss while he’s down in the corner and the referee is distracted. The Usos with a Wish Bone to Moss. Jey rocks Moss with a right hand but misses a running corner splash. Jey hits the ring post. Dawkins tags in and runs wild, hitting the big corkscrew elbow to Uso. Dawkins with another big corkscrew and clothesline to drop Jey.

Ford tags in with a huge crossbody from the top but Jey kicks out just in time. They tangle and trade kicks but Ford nails a big enziguri. Ford fights back from the apron and knocks Jimmy away as he approaches. Ford also knocks Theory to the floor. The Usos and Theory end up taking Ford down at ringside, and he’s tossed into the timekeeper’s area. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey superkicks Dawkins off the apron. Moss and Theory rally now. Jimmy and Moss tag in at the same time. Moss runs wild and knocks Theory off the apron. Theory runs back in but Moss catches him with a big fall-away slam. Moss with a running shoulder to the gut of Jimmy in the corner. Jey runs in but Moss ducks and sends him over the top rope to the floor. Moss drops Jimmy with his Uranage finisher for a close 2 count. Jimmy counters a neckbreaker from Moss, then superkicks him down for a close 2 count.

Theory ends up grabbing his briefcase and taunting Jimmy with it as Jimmy looks on from the ring. Theory turns around to a big superkick from Jey at ringside. They bring Theory back in but he gets superkicked right back to the floor. The Usos go to leave now it appears. Dawkins attacks at ringside and they brawl. Ford runs the ring and leaps out with a big splash. Both tag teams are down now as Theory recovers with his briefcase. Moss and Theory unload on each other now. Theory drops Moss at ringside.

Theory rolls Moss back into the ring but Moss rocks him with a right. They trade strikes on their feet now. Theory with a big uppercut. Theory with a new modified Fisherman’s Buster over his knee. Moss kicks out at 2. Theory calls for The ATL as fans boo. Moss counters, ducks two clotheslines, then tackles Theory at full speed. Moss with another big thrust in the corner. Moss charges into the corner again but Theory puts his briefcase in the way, dropping Theory with it. The referee calls the match for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Madcap Moss and The Street Profits

– After the bell, Theory snaps and unloads on Moss with briefcase shots to keep him down. Theory keeps the beating going until the music interrupts and the arena explodes as Brock Lesnar comes out. Lesnar is all smiles as he stalks his way to the ring. Theory stands with his briefcase and keeps his eyes on Lesnar while The Beast circles the ring. Lesnar walks up the steel ring steps, places his cowboy hat on top of the ring post, and enters the ring. Lesnar laughs as fans pop big time. Theory holds his briefcase up as Lesnar looks on. Lesnar quickly charges across the ring with a kick to the gut to drop Theory. Lesnar with a big F5 to Theory now. Lesnar grabs the briefcase and beats Theory with stiff shots to keep him down. Lesnar raises the case in the air to another pop. Lesnar drops the briefcase and scoops Theory for a big F5 on top of it. Lesnar’s music starts back up as he stands tall in the middle of the ring to a pop from the crowd. Lesnar puts his cowboy hat back on and gives another smile to the camera as SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.