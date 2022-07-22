Chris Jericho leaves AEW Dynamite with broken nose

Chris Jericho suffered a broken nose during the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match main event of Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday’s bloody match saw Jericho defeat Eddie Kingston after an assist by Sammy Guevara. AEW posted a photo of Jericho and announced on Thursday night that the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society suffered a broken nose at the hands of Kingston, along with cuts and bruises.

Jericho then confirmed the injury and posted a clip of the barbed wire chair hitting him in the face as he delivered the Codebreaker to Kingston.

“Just left the doctors office. It’s official….that SAVAGE @MadKing1981 broke my nose last night. #barbwireeverywhere @AEW,” Jericho wrote.

You can see both tweets below.

For those who missed it, you can click here to see Jericho’s post-match stretcher video and bloody selfie.

There’s no word yet on if Jericho will miss any ring time, or what’s next for the feud with Kingston, but we will keep you updated.

Below are the aforementioned tweets, along with footage from the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: