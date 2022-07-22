Brock Lesnar no longer listed for Smackdown

Brock Lesnar is no longer advertised for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

As we’ve noted, Lesnar reportedly left the TD Garden in Boston earlier this afternoon, shortly after Vince McMahon’s retirement was announced. WWE had announced Lesnar for tonight’s broadcast, and it was later reported that he was scheduled to open the episode and then be “all over” the show.

In an update, WWE has pulled Lesnar from all SmackDown previews and listings on the official website.

It was reported earlier how WWE officials were trying to get Lesnar to come back to the arena. He was said to be upset over the Vince retirement, and abruptly left shortly after it went public. As of 6pm ET, Lesnar had not returned, and now he’s been pulled from all listings. Word is that Lesnar walked out of the taping to show his support for Vince. Lesnar reportedly said something to the effect of “If he’s gone, I’m gone,” when leaving after McMahon’s retirement was announced.

It was also reported that WWE officials have a SummerSlam replacement for Lesnar in mind, if needed, but there’s no word yet on if he has backed out of the big event in Nashville later this month. He is scheduled to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match on July 30.

It should be noted that Lesnar is still listed on the WWE roster as an active Superstar as of this writing.