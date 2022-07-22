Vince McMahon retires

Jul 22, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

developing….

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

4 Responses

  1. AM says:
    July 22, 2022 at 4:42 pm

    Never thought I’d see this day … the king is dead. long live the king!

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    July 22, 2022 at 5:52 pm

    He finally followed someone’s advice. Those allegations will never stop coming and it’ll just be bad for WWE if he stays in charge and keeps showing up on TV.

  3. art123guy says:
    July 23, 2022 at 12:13 am

    Because he’s 77. Yea, right.

  4. What? says:
    July 23, 2022 at 1:09 am

    IWC for the last 10 years: Vince needs to retire he’s ruining the product everything will be all better once he’s gone
    IWC in 10 months: Steph & Nick need to retire they’re ruining the product everything will be all better once they’re gone

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mandy León

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal