Bianca Belair says Logan Paul can be WWE champ one day, ‘he’s a natural’

Bianca Belair has high praise for Logan Paul … telling TMZ Sports the newly signed Superstar is such a “natural,” he could become WWE champ one day!

We spoke with the Raw Women’s Champion in NYC on Friday … and asked about the potential of the social media star and boxer turned professional wrestler.

“I can see it,” said Belair, who’s no stranger to capturing WWE gold. “Anything can happen in WWE. [Logan’s] proven himself time and time again in the ring, so I’m excited to see what he does.”

Bianca raved about how Logan, who made his in-ring debut in a tag-team match with The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 this past April, is a fast learner who knows how to connect with the WWE universe.

“I think he’s a natural,” 33-year-old Belair said. “I think that he thrives being in front of the camera. [He] Thrives being in front of the audience.”

“And so, being in WWE, it’s none like none other, so you have to be a special type of person to thrive in it.”

“And he’s doing that,” she added.

Bianca also defended The Rock’s daughter, Simone, who recently made her wrestling debut using the name Ava Raine — a name some fans aren’t too fond of.

“I love the name.”

“I love the name, Ava. I’m excited for her. I was in NXT a little bit when she first came, and I’ve always been excited for her debut.”

“I’m just happy to see that she’s finally debuting, and I’m excited for her future.”