7/22/22 AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest – Week 2 Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Duluth, Georgia.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Adam Page and John Silver vs The Butcher and The Blade

Butcher and Blade take turns beating Silver down in the corner. Butcher takes Silver across the ring to taunt Page, and then grinds his face over the top rope. Blade tags in and stomps Silver down in the corner. Silver counters with a suplex and tags in Page. Page drops Blade with a clothesline and knocks Butcher to the floor. Page drops Blade with a fall-away slam and dives onto Butcher. Page dives onto Blade and tosses him back into the ring. Page drops Blade with a flying clothesline and goes for the cover, but Blade kicks out. Butcher pulls Page out of the ring and slams him into the barricade and the ring apron repeatedly. Butcher rolls Page back into the ring and tags in. Butcher chokes Page with his knee as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Silver tags in and causes Blade and Butcher to butt heads. Blade has been busted open and Silver slams him to the mat. Silver goes for the cover, but Butcher breaks it up. Silver fights them both off, but they overpower him and deliver an assisted gut-buster. Butcher knocks Page back to the floor as Blade drops Silver with a Doctor Bomb. Blade goes for the cover, but Silver kicks out. Butcher tags in, but Silver gets away and tags in Page. Page delivers elbows to Blade and Butcher, and then sends Blade to the floor. Page and Butcher go for clotheslines, but neither man budges. Page delivers a forearm shot and follows with a rolling lariat. Page goes to the apron, but Blade cuts him off. Page kicks him away and Silver takes Blade down with a cannonball senton. Silver kicks Butcher in the head and drops him with a German suplex. Page delivers the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pinfall.

Winners: Adam Page and John Silver

—

The video package for the feud between Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta airs. Yuta will defend the ROH Pure Championship against Garcia at tomorrow night’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

—

Claudio Castagnoli is in the ring. He talks about challenging Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship tomorrow at Death Before Dishonor. He says the World Championship has always alluded him, but he thinks he’s the best because of the support from the fans. Castagnoli says Gresham has never stepped into the ring for him, and The Foundation is about to get cracked. Castagnoli says no one can hold a candle to him in the ring, and he can’t think of a better way to continue this awesome, new chapter than by beating Gresham and becoming the new ROH World Champion.

—

A vignette for Wardlow airs. He says he will beat the shit out of every locker room in professional wrestling, and welcomes anyone and everyone into Wardlow’s World.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Dante Martin (w/Matt Sydal) vs. Lee Moriarty

They exchange wrist-locks and Moriarty transitions into a side-headlock. Martin gets free with an elbow shot and takes Moriarty to the mat. Moriarty counters and applies a hammer-lock. Martin gets free and trips Moriarty to the mat. Martin gets a quick two count, but Moriarty comes back with a heel trip. Moriarty delivers a few knee strikes and sends Martin off the ropes, but Martin comes back with a dropkick as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Martin takes Moriarty off the top with a hurricanrana. Stokely Hathaway comes to the stage to watch the match. Martin kicks Moriarty in the head and takes him down with a cross-body. Martin goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Martin clubs Moriarty in the neck, but Moriarty delivers a back elbow. Moriarty gets a roll-up for two, and then locks in the Motor City Stretch. Martin makes it to the ropes, but Moriarty stomps on him. Martin comes back and slams Moriarty to the mat and goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out. Martin goes for the Nosedive, but Moriarty dodges it. Martin gets a roll-up for two, but Moriarty counters and gets a roll-up and gets the pin fall while grabbing the ropes.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

-After the match, Sydal asks Moriarty is that how he wants to get his big win. Sydal says he believed in him, but now he believes he’ll have to kick his ass next week on Rampage. Sydal says Moriarty isn’t facing the student next week, but he is facing the teacher, and Moriarty isn’t ready. Stokely tries to hand his business card to Moriarty, but Moriarty backs away from him without taking it.

—

The video package for the feud between Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb airs. Martinez will defend the ROH Women’s World Championship against Deeb at Death Before Dishonor.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter (w/Rebel) vs. Ashley D’Amboise and Skye Blue

Baker and Blue start the match. Baker drops Blue quickly and wrenches her arm. Skye counters back, but Baker delivers an elbow strike. Baker delivers forearm shots against the ropes, and trips Blue up. Baker goes for a cover, but Skye kicks out. Baker delivers a thrust kick and tags in Hayter. Hayter slams Blue in the corner and stomps her down. Baker chokes Blue in the corner and Hayter slams her in again. Hayter knocks D’Amboise down on the apron, but Skye delivers a shot to Hayter’s face. Baker made a blind tag and takes Blue to the floor. Baker drops Skye with a neck-breaker on the floor and gets her back into the ring. Baker delivers elbow strikes to Blue and gets a roll-up for a two count. Blue fights back with forearm strikes, and then kicks Baker in the knee. Baker follows with a kick to the face and tags in D’Amboise as Baker tags in Hayter. D’Amboise delivers shots and drapes Hayter over the top rope. Baker comes in with a kick to D’Amboise as Hayter kicks Blue. Baker delivers another shot to D’Amboise, and then Hayter delivers s back-breaker. Hayter slams D’Amboise in the corner as Baker gets her glove. Baker tags in and drops D’Amboise with a butterfly suplex. Hayter delivers a sliding lariat to D’Amboise, and then Baker locks in the Lockjaw and D’Amboise taps out.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter

—

The Rap Battle between Austin Gunn and Max Caster is next. Lil’ Scrappy is the judge. The winner gets to choose the when, the where, and the stipulation for a future match. They finish their raps and Lil’ Scrappy says The Acclaimed won, and then everyone in the ring starts brawling. The Gunns get the upper hand and Austin lays Caster out with a shot from a trash can.

—

Caprice Coleman joins the commentary team for the main event.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Jay Lethal (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt)

They go after each other as the bell rings. Lethal kicks Daniels in the face and delivers a chop. Lethal slams Daniels in the corner and delivers right hands. Daniels comes back and delivers a few shots, and then slams Lethal to the mat. Daniels goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Lethal rakes Daniels’ eyes, but Daniels comes back with a leg lariat that sends Lethal to the floor. Daniels comes over the top, but Lethal dodges him and knocks him to the floor. Lethal dropkicks Daniels into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lethal has Daniels up top. Lethal sets up for the Muscle Buster, but Daniels fights free. Daniels goes for a dropkick, but Lethal dodges and delivers a thrust kick. Daniels comes back with a knee strikes to the face and drops Lethal with an STO. Lethal comes back with a back elbow, but Daniels drops him with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Daniels goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Lethal comes back with the Lethal Combination and goes up top. Lethal goes for Hail to the King, but Daniels counters and gets a roll-up for a two count. Lethal comes back with an eye poke and goes for the Lethal Injection. Daniels dodges it and goes for Angel’s Wings. Lethal counters with a back body drop and hits the Lethal Injection for the pin fall.

Winner: Jay Lethal

-After the match, Dutt stomps Daniels and kicks him out of the ring. Singh grabs Daniels and throws him from the apron to the floor. Lethal goes to the floor and locks Daniels in a sleeper hold, and Daniels passes out. Lethal, Dutt, and Singh stand over Daniels as the show comes to a close.